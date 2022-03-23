Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 29,757 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.19% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $187.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $187.97.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

