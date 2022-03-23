Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 802,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $196.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.73 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,380. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.