Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.62 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

NYSE:AVB opened at $243.07 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.24 and a 12-month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.