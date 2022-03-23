Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE APH opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

