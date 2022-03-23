Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

