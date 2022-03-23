Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $20,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

