Bounty0x Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $196,656.14 and approximately $19,583.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

