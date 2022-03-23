Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BWMN opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

