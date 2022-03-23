BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Up 3.2%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.67. 136,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,316,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get BP alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in BP by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.