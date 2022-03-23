Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $251.54

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.54 ($3.31) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.20). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.20), with a volume of 48,482 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 251.21.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £5,090.92 ($6,702.11).

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.