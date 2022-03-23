Brewster Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 24,308 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 481,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,745. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.20.

