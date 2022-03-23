BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $10.44

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $10.76. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,147 shares of company stock worth $464,679. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $937,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $26,681,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.