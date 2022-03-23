Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.