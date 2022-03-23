British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 236,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,763,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.39) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

