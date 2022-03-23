Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,925,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,532,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,418. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo has a one year low of $138.34 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

