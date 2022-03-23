Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

