Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $5.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.83 and the highest is $6.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $14.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $20.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.58.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 101,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $87.31.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.