Brokerages Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will post sales of $203.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.30 million and the highest is $206.99 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 115,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 89,722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.