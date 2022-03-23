Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Colfax reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

CFX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 49,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,698. Colfax has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Colfax’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

