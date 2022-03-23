Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

