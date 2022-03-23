Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.82). Invitae posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $31,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invitae by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Invitae by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 141,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,950. Invitae has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

