Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to post $115.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $111.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $474.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,561,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,402,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after buying an additional 287,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. 18,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,979. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

