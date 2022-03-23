Brokerages Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,931. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

