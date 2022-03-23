Brokerages Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $774,379.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

