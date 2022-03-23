Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target at $152.80

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,828. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.54. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

