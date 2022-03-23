Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $182.62

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.62.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.