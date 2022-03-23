Brokerages Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) PT at $25.25

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. 91,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

