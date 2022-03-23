Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Target Price at GBX 32.14

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

In other news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($39,343.80). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($102,027.38).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 30.77 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.32. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.