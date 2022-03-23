Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $69.00

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. 946,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

