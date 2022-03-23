Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 141.60

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Get ITV alerts:

LON:ITV opened at GBX 82.64 ($1.09) on Friday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.49. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($13,037.20). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). Insiders bought a total of 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837 in the last quarter.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.