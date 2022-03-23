Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT at $28.60

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,879,000 after purchasing an additional 973,843 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 72,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,703,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 913,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.