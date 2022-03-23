Brokerages Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) PT at GBX 402.88

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 402.88 ($5.30).

ROR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 333.20 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.02. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

