Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 177

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.33).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.81) on Friday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

