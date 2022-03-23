Brokerages Set TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) PT at $200.00

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TUIFY stock remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

