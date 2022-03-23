Brokers Set Expectations for GoHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $5,197,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.