Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Down 4.3%

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

