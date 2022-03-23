Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $44.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 2,423,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bumble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after buying an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

