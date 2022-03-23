Burger Swap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.62 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Burger Swap has a market cap of $32.78 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,898 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

