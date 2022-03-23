Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
BNR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Burning Rock Biotech (Get Rating)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
