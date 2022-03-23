Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

BNR opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $973.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 310,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,537.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 352.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 117,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

