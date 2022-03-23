Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$49,549.29 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,597.20.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXB. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

