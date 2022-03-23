Callan Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,256 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $96.78 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

