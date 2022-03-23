Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.99

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$79.99 and last traded at C$79.79, with a volume of 3126514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$92.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 17,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.35, for a total value of C$984,067.65. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.24, for a total value of C$103,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,325.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,294 shares of company stock valued at $14,679,700.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

