Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.19

Mar 23rd, 2022

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 40931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

