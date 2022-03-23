Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.19

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 40931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

