Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Shares Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. Approximately 35,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.72.
Cara Operations Company Profile (TSE:CARA)
