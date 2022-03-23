Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Critical Review

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Autolus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 307.95 -$28.29 million ($0.71) -3.61 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 168.94 -$142.10 million ($1.98) -2.19

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 655.21%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 257.97%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -7,880.50% -21.05% -20.06% Autolus Therapeutics -6,098.54% -49.80% -41.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Autolus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

