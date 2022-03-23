CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Reginald Seeto Sells 2,888 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33.

CareDx stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 474,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.