Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 221.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

ESML opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

