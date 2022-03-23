Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.67

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.67 and traded as high as $121.25. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $121.24, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.17 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

