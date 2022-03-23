Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $37.32 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

