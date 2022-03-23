Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,142. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

